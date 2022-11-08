UBS Outlook Switzerland - Wages are lagging behind inflation

This year’s inflation shock has led to the highest loss in real wages for Swiss employees in 80 years. Though wage growth in Switzerland is expected to be strong in 2023 at 2.2%, real wages are likely to stagnate next year and will hardly make up for this year's loss in purchasing power. This is due to the expected sharp downturn in the Swiss economy and a moderation in inflation. However, real wage increases can be expected again in the longer term due to growing labor shortages.