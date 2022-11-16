UBS Partners With Addepar and Mirador to Deliver Comprehensive Wealth Analysis and Reporting for Ultra High Net Worth Clients

Today, UBS launched a new offering, in collaboration with Addepar and Mirador, that will provide UBS’s ultra high net worth clients in the US with a consolidated, real-time view of their entire portfolio across assets and liabilities, including traditional, non-traditional and illiquid assets. UBS’s financial advisors will now have access to comprehensive analytics, which will help them more effectively visualize their clients’ investment performance, cash flows, and worth, while assessing the opportunities and risks across their portfolios.

"We recognize that our advisors need an intuitive, visual and modern offering that will provide a complete picture of their clients’ full portfolio – from stocks and bonds to alternative investments and their private art collections,” said John Mathews, Head of Private Wealth Management at UBS. "With this unique offering, our clients will have the ability to gain a deeper understanding of their wealth – guided by their financial advisor – to help them make more informed decisions to meet their financial goals.”

Built with open architecture, Addepar integrates the leading-edge software, data and service partners from across the fintech industry. Addepar’s data, analysis and reporting capabilities will help UBS’s advisors consolidate clients’ performance calculations presented in an easily accessible graphic interface to unlock additional insights on returns and investment trends.

"Our partnership redefines what’s possible for advisors and their clients and truly empowers data-driven investment decisions in a timely, complete and secure way," said Eric Poirier, CEO, Addepar. "Working with UBS, it’s clear that they recognize the importance of having the best technology, data and solutions to meet their clients’ needs - now and in the future."

As part of the Addepar partner ecosystem, Mirador’s financial data technology experts will support UBS’s advisors with data management, custom visualization and tailored reporting, as well as operations and system maintenance.

"We are thrilled to have UBS as our first enterprise-wide client,” said Jeremy Langlois, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirador. "We look forward to working with the firm’s advisors to provide tailored solutions to help their clients understand their needs and unique ownership, family and legal entity structures to achieve their financial goals.”

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About Addepar

Addepar is a software and data platform that is purpose-built for professional wealth, investment and asset management firms to deliver outstanding results for their clients. More than 800 leading firms trust Addepar to unlock the power and possibility of more informed, data-driven investing and advice. With client presence in more than 30 countries, Addepar’s platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for over $4 trillion in assets. Firms can also use Marketplace, a digital experience offered through Acervus Securities (member FINRA), to access and transact in a range of investment products with a focus on alternative and private market investments. Addepar’s open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London and Edinburgh, Scotland.

For more information about Addepar, visit www.addepar.com.

About Mirador, Inc

Grounded in Wall Street and enabled by technology, Mirador combines powerful data science and deep financial expertise to provide best-of-breed financial reporting services, middle office services, and technology consulting to the U/HNW wealth management industry. Through partnerships with leading technology platforms, Mirador’s service offering creates insightful, consolidated, real-time views of all assets and liabilities – what they are, who holds them, how ownership is divided, how they’re invested, and how they’re performing – strategically constructed to identify opportunities and expose financial risks. Unlike large multi-offering firms for whom reporting is an ancillary service or a consulting service that configures systems and leaves, Mirador's performance reporting experts – drawn from family offices and wealth management firms – create true, ongoing partnerships with clients to ensure data integrity, cull new insights from the data, answer questions, and resolve inconsistencies. The firm has offices in Stamford, CT (HQ), Chicago, IL, Jacksonville, FL, Salt Lake City, UT, Dublin, Ireland, and Edinburgh, Scotland and supports the performance reporting requirements of family offices, wealth managers, endowments, and foundations throughout North America, South America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

For more information about Mirador, visit www.mirador.com or email info@mirador.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005218/en/