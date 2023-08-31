|
31.08.2023 07:31:48
UBS Q2 Profit Surges, Sees Breakeven Underlying PBT In Q3; To Integrate Credit Suisse (Schweiz)
(RTTNews) - Swiss banking major UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its second quarter primarily reflecting a $29 billion negative goodwill on the acquisition of Credit Suisse Group, as well as higher revenues. The company also announced its decision to integrate Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG. Closing of the legal entity merger is expected in 2024.
The latest results included results for the former Credit Suisse business from June 1, 2023.
For the second quarter, Group net profit attributable to shareholders was $28.88 billion or $8.99 per share, up from last year's $2.11 billion or $0.61 per share. Profit before tax was $29.24 billion, higher than $2.62 billion a year ago.
The latest results included $28.93 billion of negative goodwill and $830 million integration-related expenses and acquisition costs.
Credit Suisse AG reported a second-quarter US GAAP pre-tax loss of 8.9 billion Swiss francs. Adjusted pre-tax loss was 2.1 billion francs.
Credit Suisse sub-group loss before tax for the month of June was $1.21 billion, including net credit loss expenses of $724 million and integration-related expenses and acquisition costs of $374 million.
UBS' underlying group profit before tax was $1.1 billion for the second quarter, of which $2.0 billion was from the UBS sub-group.
Total revenues grew to $9.54 billion from last year's $8.92 billion.
Looking ahead for the third quarter, UBS expects underlying profit before tax for UBS Group to be at around breakeven, and to deliver positive underlying profit before tax in the second half, supported by various levers, including revenue stabilization, cost saves and lower funding costs.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UBSmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu UBSmehr Analysen
|01.09.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.08.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.08.23
|UBS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.23
|UBS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.08.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.09.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.08.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.08.23
|UBS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.23
|UBS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.08.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.09.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.08.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.08.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.23
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.08.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.06.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.04.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.04.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.08.23
|UBS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.23
|UBS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.23
|UBS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.23
|UBS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.06.23
|UBS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UBS
|10,46
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.