31.08.2023 07:31:48

UBS Q2 Profit Surges, Sees Breakeven Underlying PBT In Q3; To Integrate Credit Suisse (Schweiz)

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking major UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its second quarter primarily reflecting a $29 billion negative goodwill on the acquisition of Credit Suisse Group, as well as higher revenues. The company also announced its decision to integrate Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG. Closing of the legal entity merger is expected in 2024.

The latest results included results for the former Credit Suisse business from June 1, 2023.

For the second quarter, Group net profit attributable to shareholders was $28.88 billion or $8.99 per share, up from last year's $2.11 billion or $0.61 per share. Profit before tax was $29.24 billion, higher than $2.62 billion a year ago.

The latest results included $28.93 billion of negative goodwill and $830 million integration-related expenses and acquisition costs.

Credit Suisse AG reported a second-quarter US GAAP pre-tax loss of 8.9 billion Swiss francs. Adjusted pre-tax loss was 2.1 billion francs.

Credit Suisse sub-group loss before tax for the month of June was $1.21 billion, including net credit loss expenses of $724 million and integration-related expenses and acquisition costs of $374 million.

UBS' underlying group profit before tax was $1.1 billion for the second quarter, of which $2.0 billion was from the UBS sub-group.

Total revenues grew to $9.54 billion from last year's $8.92 billion.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, UBS expects underlying profit before tax for UBS Group to be at around breakeven, and to deliver positive underlying profit before tax in the second half, supported by various levers, including revenue stabilization, cost saves and lower funding costs.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UBSmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu UBSmehr Analysen

01.09.23 UBS Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.08.23 UBS Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.08.23 UBS Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.08.23 UBS Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
22.08.23 UBS Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UBS 10,46 -0,48% UBS

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen