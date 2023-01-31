|
31.01.2023 07:00:50
UBS Q4 Profit Rises, Revenues Down; Plans Dividend, More Than $5 Bln Share Buyback
(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $1.65 billion, up 23 percent from last year's $1.35 billion. Earnings per share were $0.50, higher than $0.38 a year ago.
Profit before tax was $1.94 billion, up 12 percent year-over-year as operating expenses decreased 13 percent.
Total revenues, meanwhile, were down 8 percent to $8.03 billion from prior year's $8.71 billion.
Further, for the financial year 2022, the company intends to propose an ordinary dividend of $0.55 per share. The company also expects to repurchase more than $5 billion of shares during 2023.
Looking ahead, Ralph Hamers, UBS's Group CEO, said, "We are starting 2023 from a position of strength. While the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, our operational resilience, capital strength and capital generation put us in a great position to serve our clients, fund growth and deliver strong capital returns to shareholders."
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UBSmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu UBSmehr Analysen
|01.02.23
|UBS Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.02.23
|UBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.23
|UBS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.02.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.23
|UBS Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.02.23
|UBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.23
|UBS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.02.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.23
|UBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.23
|UBS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.02.23
|UBS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.23
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.23
|UBS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.02.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.01.23
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.11.22
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.22
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.10.22
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.23
|UBS Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.01.23
|UBS Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.12.22
|UBS Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.07.22
|UBS Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|12.07.22
|UBS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UBS
|10,46
|0,00%