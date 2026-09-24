UBS Aktie
WKN DE: A12DFH / ISIN: CH0244767585
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24.09.2026 12:05:00
UBS Says This Bargain Stock Is the "Best AI Enabler in the Market" and Sees Shares Surging 30%+
When most people hear the name Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) they picture an elusive government contractor that sells data analytics dashboards. What the company actually builds is an operating system for messy, mission-critical organizations. At the heart of that system is Palantir's ontology. An ontology is a living digital map of how an organization really functions -- the projects it tracks, the relationships between them, security permissions, and the operational processes that turn data into actionable intelligence in real time.
Palantir stitches this map together across three suites that sit under its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Gotham is the workhorse for intelligence agencies and defense customers, while Foundry does the equivalent job for large enterprises that need to connect workflows from their factories, supply chains, and finance systems. Apollo handles the essential work of pushing updates across classified networks and public clouds without disrupting anything.
AIP lets customers drop frontier AI models onto their own ontology to get real work accomplished instead of demoing another software pilot. This combination is now in production at both the Pentagon and within the Fortune 500. The result for Palantir is accelerating revenue and compounding profits that no longer look like a one-off win.
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Analysen zu UBS
|23.09.26
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.26
|UBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.26
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|UBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.08.26
|UBS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.26
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.26
|UBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.26
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|UBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.08.26
|UBS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.26
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.26
|UBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.26
|UBS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|UBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.08.26
|UBS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.03.26
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.03.26
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.26
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.26
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.08.26
|UBS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.26
|UBS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.26
|UBS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|UBS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.26
|UBS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UBS
|42,59
|0,07%
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