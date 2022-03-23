UBS to Offer 100% Remote Work Option for Eligible US-based Employees

Today, UBS announced the launch of its Virtual Worker Framework, a new industry-leading approach to flexible working that will provide US employees in eligible roles with the opportunity to work 100% remotely. UBS will begin a phased implementation of the framework over the coming months to select current and prospective employees across the country.

The Virtual Worker Framework represents a natural extension and evolution of UBS’s current hybrid work model. In a global survey, 86 percent of UBS employees stated that they value greater flexibility, including the ability to maintain a remote or hybrid work arrangement. With continued technology enhancements and positive adoption of virtual work, the firm is finding new ways to engage with clients and build trusted relationships.

"Hybrid working has positively reshaped the future of our workplace,” said Tom Naratil, President of UBS Americas. "We’re reimagining the way we work and believe this framework will provide an enhanced work-life balance for some of our employees, appeal to a more diverse pool of applicants and increase employee retention. We recognize the world has changed and we continue to adapt so that we can deliver the best for our clients and our people.”

UBS maintains a strong culture which extends beyond a traditional office environment, enabling colleagues to remain connected to each other and the business. Employees who participate in the Virtual Worker Framework will benefit from virtual engagement opportunities, full access to the firm’s technology platform and applications, and periodic in-person events that will help them build strong relationships with their teams and clients.

"UBS has long been a supporter of flexible working and we recognize that many employees feel they are more productive and satisfied when they have greater control over their schedule,” said Marc Montanaro, Head of Human Resources, UBS Americas. "Our employees have different needs and demands on their time based on their location, family and personal life, career stage and other factors – some of which change over time. This framework will allow employees to more seamlessly balance their responsibilities at UBS with other parts of their life."

The Virtual Worker Framework is designed to support employees throughout all stages of life. In the future, working with their management teams and partners in Human Resources, employees that participate will have the opportunity to modify their remote work arrangements in the event they would like to return to the office or work in a hybrid arrangement.

The framework will be introduced in phases, beginning with eligible Global Wealth Management roles in the US, and will be aligned with all regulatory guidelines.

