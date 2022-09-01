UBS West Coast Advisor Team Named Among Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that its Corporate Financial Group advisor team in the firm’s West Coast Private Wealth Management market has been named among Barron’s list of Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams for 2022. Led by Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor Jesse Amarillas, the team operates offices in both Century City and San Jose, California.

"This is an incredibly talented team and we’re proud that they were recognized for their hard work and commitment to helping ultra high-net-worth families and corporate clients achieve their financial and legacy goals,” said Jennifer Povlitz, West Division Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Congratulations to the entire Corporate Financial Group team for this prestigious achievement.”

The Corporate Financial Group team also includes Financial Advisors Alex Chivarsky, Emily Van Hoorickx, Robert Cruz and Madeline Van Hoorickx. The well experienced team focuses on providing in-depth financial planning and extensive expertise in equity compensation for corporate executives and board members of public and private companies.

The Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/private-wealth.

Notes to Editors

