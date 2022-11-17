|
UBS Year Ahead 2023: A year of inflections
As investors try to identify the turning points for inflation, rates, and growth against a complex geopolitical backdrop, UBS’s Chief Investment Office looks ahead to a year of inflections, which will shape the investment landscape in the year to come. And, as the decade of transformation progresses, it sees long-term investment opportunities in themes such as the “era of security”, within sustainable investments, and in finding value within private markets.
