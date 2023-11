UBS Year Ahead 2024: A new world

UBS’s Chief Investment Office sees us entering “a new world” in 2024. With uncertainties set to persist in both the economic and geopolitical spheres, investors should focus on quality, get in balance, and stay disciplined yet agile. Looking at the decade ahead, there are opportunities to capture growth in leaders from disruption, including generative AI, and in private markets. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei UBS AG (N) Zum vollständigen Artikel