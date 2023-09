UBS's Credit Suisse Acquisition Makes for Massive Profit

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.UBS's forced marriage with Credit Suisse has produced a shockingly large dowry.Roughly five months after somewhat begrudgingly agreeing to acquire its rival Credit Suisse to slow the spread of banking's liquidity crisis, Swiss banking giant UBS reported a $29 billion profit in its most recent quarter. That's good for the largest quarterly net profit of any major bank, ever.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel