|
25.10.2022 19:05:00
Ubuntu 22.10 shines on MicroPython, microcontrollers
Canonical has released Ubuntu 22.10, an update to the company’s Linux distribution that introduces MicroPython support on a variety of microcontrollers.Codenamed “Kinetic Kudu” and announced October 20, Ubuntu 22.10 is described as an interim release that improves the experience for developers and IT administrators.The upgrade now supports MicroPython on microcontrollers including the Raspberry Pi Pico W board. Also, rshell, thonny, and mpremote are all available in the Ubuntu repositories. Ubuntu’s graphics stack transition to kms, meanwhile, means developers can run Pi-based graphical applications using frameworks such as Qt outside of a desktop session and without Pi-specific drivers. This complements expanded support for embedded displays for Raspberry Pi including the Inky eInk HAT series, Hyperpixel range, and the Raspberry Pi official touchscreen.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!