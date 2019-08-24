UC Won Files Petition with Nevada PUC for Augmented Geothermal Power Production Technology

RENO, Nev., Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UC Won, LLC announced today that it has filed a Petition for Declaratory Order with the Public Utility Commission of Nevada, asking the Commission to determine that UC Won's solar augmented geothermal energy technology could be used to serve a specific end-use customer in Nevada without state regulation.

Mark Hauenstein, managing partner at UC Won, said, "With all of the changes lately to Nevada's energy policy, we felt it was important to ask the Commission for permission to develop this technology with a full understanding of what we are trying to accomplish: a carbon free 24 / 7 dedicated, redundant power to one customer with no outside connections to the existing electrical grid. Data Centers and Cryptominers have shown great interest in this innovation because it allows them to grow without any impact to the environment, the existing grid, or Nevada's utility ratepayers."

Curt Ledford, attorney for UC Won with the law firm Davison Van Cleve, said, "I am truly proud to be a part of what UC Won is doing here in Nevada. They have created a product that customers in the energy market have been asking for – directly sourced 100% renewable energy that is operational 24 hours a day. This is bigger than renewable energy credits. This resource doesn't require any back-up from fossil fuels. This product allows a customer to connect itself to a renewable energy system, grown here in Nevada, and then directly source that green energy for all of their operations, day and night. It's game changing."

According to the filing with the Commission, UC Won is asking for a determination that its energy project is not a "public utility" under Nevada law if it serves only one customer with renewable energy, and therefore not subject to regulation by the Commission. State regulation gives the Commission 180 total days to make a decision on UC Won's request.

UC Won,LLC is a Nevada Limited Liability Company, founded in 2012 to create and manage a portfolio of intellectual properties focused on energy related technologies that are aligned with long term sustainable environmental goals.

RenewGeo (renewgeo.com) represents the proprietary process called Solar Augmented Geothermal Energy where solar heat is stored in the ground to create 24 / 7 sustainable geothermal produced electrical power.

Geothermally produced electricity is among the few methods that provides a continuous and reliable source of clean, carbon free power. RenewGeo is the only known technology that has the potential to take solar heat to create power from large scale, in-ground thermal storage.

