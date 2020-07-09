UCA, CUCM and CDC Collaborate on Acute Flaccid Myelitis Education

WARRENVILLE, Ill., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Urgent Care Association (UCA), College of Urgent Care Medicine (CUCM) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are collaborating to present a virtual education on acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), an uncommon but serious condition that most commonly affects children. The free webinar will take place at 1 p.m. CT on July 14, 2020.

AFM, which is most prevalent in children, is a rapidly progressing, serious neurologic condition that affects the nervous system, specifically the gray matter of the spinal cord, causing paralysis and in some cases, respiratory failure. An AFM outbreak is anticipated to occur in late summer or early fall of this year, but because it is uncommon, many healthcare providers may not be familiar with how to recognize and manage it.

The live webinar will feature presenters Thomas Tryon, MD, MBA, FAAP, FCUCM, professor of pediatrics for the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and Janell Routh, MD, MHS, medical officer of the Division of Viral Diseases and National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases for the CDC, who will discuss the epidemiology of AFM, including its seasonal pattern and causation. The webcast will also include a clinical presentation with an initial patient evaluation, detailing the diagnostic workup and patient management considerations for suspected cases of AFM.

"AFM is a relatively uncommon but crucial diagnosis to make in urgent care," notes Joseph Toscano, MD, UCA clinical content advisor and moderator for this session. "While we're battling COVID-19, treating summer injuries, and preparing for influenza this fall, we all need to be mindful of the variable presentations, particularly in the early stages, of this potentially serious condition."

To continue the conversation, the online session "Recognizing and Diagnosing Measles and AFM in Urgent Care Practice" is now available as a free session through UCA2020 On-Demand, a virtual education platform that launched June 1. The platform features new sessions and exclusive content each month to help users network, engage and learn all year round.

To register for the free AFM webinar in collaboration with the CDC, visit ucaoa.org/Education/Events/Event-Registration/EventID/106.

About the Urgent Care Association

The Urgent Care Association (UCA) is a membership association of leaders, providers and suppliers in the field of on-demand, consumer-focused health care. UCA advances the industry and supports member success through advocacy, research, education, collaboration and high standards of care. The association maintains an active online presence and member community for daily exchange of best practices. For more information, visit http://www.ucaoa.org.

Designation Statement

The Urgent Care Association designates this enduring material for up to 1 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the event.

Accreditation Statement

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of the Urgent Care Association (UCA) and the College of Urgent Care Medicine (CUCM). UCA is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

SOURCE Urgent Care Association (UCA)