UCB: Three-year Data Supports Longer-term Use Of Bimekizumab In Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - UCB reported three-year results from the BE BRIGHT open-label extension study evaluating the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of bimekizumab in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who completed one of three pivotal phase 3 studies. The company said the data showed that over eight out of 10 patients who achieved complete skin clearance following 16 weeks of bimekizumab treatment maintained PASI 100 response and health-related quality of life outcomes through to three years with continuous maintenance dosing. bimekizumab was generally well tolerated with no new safety signals identified over three years.

"These positive results highlight the deep and long-lasting skin clearance achieved with bimekizumab, along with a consistent safety and tolerability profile, and reinforce the positive relationship clearing skin has on patients' quality of life," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of U.S., UCB.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.