United Community Banks Aktie
WKN DE: A1JB5Q / ISIN: US90984P3038
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04.05.2026 07:25:47
UCB To Acquire Candid Therapeutics For Up To $2.2 Bln To Boost Immunology Pipeline
(RTTNews) - United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB),on Sunday agreed to buy Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL) for up to $2.2 billion, aiming to strengthen its pipeline of treatments for immune-related diseases.
The deal is expected to close between late second quarter and early third quarter of 2026.
The deal includes $2 billion paid upfront and up to $200 million tied to future milestones.
The acquisition helps UCB expand its work in next-generation biologic drugs and improve treatments for conditions where the immune system attacks the body.
UCB said the financial impact will be manageable, and its 2026 outlook remains unchanged, with steady revenue and profit growth expected.
Candid's main drug, cizutamig, is an early-stage treatment designed to help the immune system target harmful cells. It is currently being tested in several Phase 1 studies for autoimmune diseases.
On Friday, UCB closed trading 0.57% higher at $33.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.
On Friday, Candel Therapeutics closed trading 4.69% higher at $6.47 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock further traded 3.40% higher at $6.69, 0.22 cents up.
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|United Community Banks Inc.
|33,52
|0,57%