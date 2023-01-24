UCM Digital Health and MVP Health Care Launch New Treatment in Place Program to Reduce Emergency Room Visits and Hospitalizations

Expanded partnership to deliver high-quality, affordable care to members wherever they are

TROY, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCM Digital Health (UCM), a leading digital health provider, and MVP Health Care (MVP), a nationally recognized health plan, are proud to announce the launch of Treatment in Place. This new initiative will provide MVP members with access to the right care, at the right time, wherever they are, including at home, at work or in any other location.

The Treatment in Place program is activated when an MVP member calls 911, and an EMS provider is dispatched to the member's location. Through the program, EMTs and paramedics in partner organizations now have access to the UCM team, including their medical staff and team of care coordinators, to better enable treating the patient in their location. EMTs or paramedics then work with a UCM emergency medicine-trained physician via telemedicine to quickly treat patients with non-life-threatening conditions.

"This program represents MVP and UCM's steadfast commitment to making health care more accessible, convenient, and affordable for our customers while creating new opportunities for efficiencies and savings in the health care system," said MVP Health Care's president and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio.

With a combination of hands-on and virtual care, the patient receives appropriate, high-quality, cost-effective care, without the need to go to the emergency room. In addition to the patient benefits, this program saves the EMS organization from having to transport the patient to the emergency room. For example, EMS providers can rapidly assess the patient's vital signs, perform a physical exam, assess social determinants of health, or conduct a diagnostic test from the comfort of the patient's home.

Del Vecchio continued, "As we contend with an increased need for health care services, Treatment in Place will directly decrease the volume of non-life-threatening emergencies at the ER and will provide increased access to care for the communities we serve. We are proud to partner with UCM on this new and exciting program which will undoubtedly provide significant enhancement to health care services."

For EMS organizations, the program allows them to utilize their resources appropriately. With more patients being treated in their location, they are now able to focus on true emergencies. UCM has established relationships with EMS organizations and 911 centers across the state of New York, which enable this service to be seamlessly delivered to MVP members across 18 counties in New York, with plans to expand state-wide.

"We are thrilled to provide this service to the community," said Scott Bowman, executive director at Valatie Rescue, an EMS provider participating in the Treatment in Place program. "Through the use of UCM's emergency physicians, we have kept 79% of patients safe at home, without transport to a hospital. Our medical providers are able to use their knowledge and skills, along with face-to-face interactions with physicians virtually, to provide the care that is truly best for our patients. This is just the latest step of many advances in the emergency medical services industry, and we are happy to be able to provide this to our patients."

Furthermore, with hospitals facing ongoing staffing shortages and capacity issues, the Treatment in Place program helps to alleviate the burden on health systems.

"As part of our broader mobile integrated health strategy, the Treatment in Place program is an important step in the right direction to provide patients with a combination of in-person and virtual care," said Keith Algozzine, PA-C, founder and CEO of UCM Digital Health. "It's really the future of healthcare and we are proud to partner with MVP Healthcare and many EMS organizations to provide patients with the right care, at the right time, in the right place, all while lowering cost and reducing strain on our healthcare system."

UCM Digital Health is the virtual care provider that enables MVP's telemedicine platform, Gia.

UCM's Treatment in Place program is currently available to MVP members in the following counties: Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, Washington, Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester, Herkimer, Oneida, Allegany, and Monroe.

About UCM Digital Health

UCM Digital Health (UCM) delivers an end-to-end digital first healthcare solution that combines a digital front door platform with a 24/7 emergency medicine treat, triage and navigation telehealth service – designed to lower costs, improve outcomes and provide a better patient experience. UCM Digital Health brings together clinical expertise, advanced technology and compassionate care to offer powerful advantages for insurers, brokers, employers, patients and providers. UCM Digital Health partners with insurers, employers, patients, providers, technology solutions companies – covering every corner of the healthcare ecosystem to deliver a complete, trusted, technology-based and data-driven healthcare solution. UCM Digital Health's unique combination of a digital front door platform plus emergency medicine triage and navigation expertise allows all care to begin digitally in one place. Located in Troy, New York, UCM Digital Health was founded in 2015 by emergency clinicians Keith Algozzine, PA-C and Michael Bibighaus, M.D., in an effort to combine healthcare and technology who continue to run the operations of the company. Accreditation by URAC for Telehealth Services.

www.ucmdigitalhealth.com

About MVP Health Care

MVP Health Care is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health insurer caring for members in New York and Vermont. Committed to the complete well-being of our members and the communities we serve, MVP makes health insurance more convenient, more supportive, and more personal. For more information visit www.mvphealthcare.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

