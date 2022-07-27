Udacity Strengthens Leadership with Sarah Reynolds as Chief Marketing Officer

The marketing veteran and diversity, equity, and inclusion advocate joins Udacity as CMO to drive global expansion in enterprise and government sectors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity , the digital talent transformation platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah Reynolds (they/them) as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to its executive leadership team. Reynolds officially joined Udacity's executive lineup in June 2022, and brings over a decade of expertise in modern marketing and inclusive, people-centric digital transformation to the company as it eyes growth across enterprise and government sectors.

Prior to joining Udacity, Reynolds served as interim Head of Commercial Marketing at PTC, following their success as Vice President of Enterprise Marketing. While at PTC, Reynolds led global marketing strategy and execution for the digital transformation software solutions provider, focusing on pipeline generation, value-driven messaging, marketing operations excellence, and talent development. Prior to PTC, Reynolds was Vice President of Marketing for Salary.com, where they ran global marketing for the employee compensation data, software, and analytics company.

With a proven background in managing and scaling diverse, distributed teams of more than 100 employees and passion for employee-centric, mission-driven companies, Reynolds will lead Udacity's global marketing organization, focusing on supporting its growth in the enterprise and government sectors. This will include scaling Udacity's marketing team and customer base, driving thought leadership in the market, and positioning Udacity as the leading digital talent transformation solution for enterprises and nations worldwide.

"At Udacity, we are keenly focused on changing lives, businesses, and nations through radical talent transformation. Sarah's distinct background and proven ability to rapidly scale teams, develop enterprise pipeline, and communicate clear market leadership is pivotal as we continue our work with enterprises looking to close the digital skills gap. We are honored to have Sarah on board," said Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company offering tangible, inclusive solutions to the growing skills shortage," said Reynolds. "Talent transformation is not just good for business - it empowers learners to find their voices, demonstrate their worth, and unlock new possibilities for growth. I look forward to helping scale the investments that public and private organizations are making in the future of work as we connect our customers with skills training programs that can help close critical opportunity and access gaps around the globe."

This appointment comes at a time when Udacity is seeing notable growth across its customer base. Today, Udacity has over 20 million registered users in 195 countries.

"Udacity's leadership team is now made up of 40 percent diverse individuals," continued Dalporto. "Embracing diverse talent at all levels remains core to our Udacity values, and I am proud to work alongside leaders who bring their unique perspectives to our work and our mission."

About Udacity

Udacity changes lives, businesses, and nations through radical talent transformation in digital technologies. Udacity's global, online talent transformation platform focuses on in-demand digital technologies, mentor support, and project-based learning taught by industry experts. Programs include real world content for job-ready competencies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity has more than 100 enterprise customers including Airbus, Bertelsmann, BNP Paribas, Leidos, Mazda, and the United States Air Force. Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global industry partners including Google, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com .

