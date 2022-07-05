UDR Appoints Patsy Doerr to Senior Vice President – Chief ESG and People Officer

UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that Patsy Doerr has been appointed to the newly created role of Senior Vice President – Chief ESG and People Officer. In this role, Ms. Doerr will lead UDR’s ESG and sustainability efforts and talent development by partnering with the Company’s Innovation, Corporate Services, and HR teams.

Ms. Doerr is a leading expert and thought leader in the field of corporate social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability. Her global experience includes having lived and worked in three different continents, thereby enhancing her cultural competence and ability to implement effective DEI programs and initiatives. Most recently, Ms. Doerr served as the CEO of the Association of Junior Leagues International. Previously, Ms. Doerr led ESG, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability functions at Thomson Reuters globally, and was responsible for the ESG Institute, a resource and support center tasked with building awareness and understanding around social impact. Prior to joining Thomson Reuters in 2011, Ms. Doerr held a number of global leadership roles in the areas of diversity and inclusion and talent development at Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and JPMorgan Chase. Ms. Doerr has an extensive philanthropic background, including serving as a member of the Board of Directors of Women’s World Banking, the Board of Trustees of Queens Museum, and the Advisory Board of All In Together. Ms. Doerr has received several awards for her achievements, including the Most Powerful & Influential Woman Award by the Tri-State Diversity Council and the United Nations’ Decade of Women Quantum Impact Award.

"Patsy’s proven track record of success in developing comprehensive ESG programs and strengthening corporate culture will be critical to our ongoing innovation and progress toward our long-term sustainability goals, which will build on our recent success of being named the GRESB Global Sector Leader as the #1 ESG performer across all listed Residential companies,” said Tom Toomey, UDR’s Chairman and CEO. "With more than 25 years of sustainability, DEI, and talent development leadership at global Fortune 500 companies, we welcome Patsy to UDR as we seek to expand our commitment to ESG enhancement and further align the Company’s sustainability objectives with those of our associates, residents, and stakeholders.”

"My greatest passion is helping high-performing organizations build, develop, and enhance initiatives that best position them for long-term success in a diverse, global environment,” said Ms. Doerr. "UDR is already in an advantageous position as a recognized ESG leader, and I am excited to join a talented executive team that has demonstrated a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility.”

