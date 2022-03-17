UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.38 per share, payable in cash on May 2, 2022 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 11, 2022. The May 2, 2022 dividend will be the 198th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

As previously disclosed in February, the Company’s annualized common dividend of $1.52 per share in 2022 represents an approximate 5% increase over the annualized common dividend of $1.45 per share in 2021.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the first quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.4114 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on May 2, 2022 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of April 11, 2022.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 57,483 apartment homes including 1,417 homes under development. For over 49 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

