08.02.2022 23:32:54
UDR Guides Income Lower Than Analysts Estimates
(RTTNews) - Colorado-based rela estate company, UDR, Inc. (UDR), provided guidance for the first quarter and the full year in its quarterly reports on Tuesday. However, the earnings projection was lower than the Street estimates.
The company projected a net income in the range of $0.02 to $0.04 per share for the quarter and between $0.22 and $0.30 for the full year. Funds from operation were projected to be in the range of $0.53 to $0.55 for the quarter and in the range of $2.22 to 2.30 for the full year.
On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $0.06 for the quarter and $0.29 for the full year.
The company is also going to pay an annual dividend of $1.52 in the next financial year.
