UDR Named Smart Buildings Innovator of the Year by Logical Buildings

UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that the Company was named the Smart Buildings Innovator of the Year at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, NV by smart building developer, integrator and services provider Logical Buildings.

UDR is being recognized as the Multifamily Industry Innovator in Smart Building transformation. Through utilizing Logical Buildings’ smart building mobile solution platform, SmartKit AI, the Company can use predictive analytics, mobile applications, utility smart meters, HVAC controls, and interrelated computing sensors that monitor equipment operations, energy and water data on a single centralized real-time dashboard. Logical Buildings provides continuous training and support to the Company to define energy reducing daily protocols and empower the Company’s associates with real-time guidance to lower operating costs and extract new streams of revenue.

"We are recognizing UDR for their innovative leadership and providing our software team smart feedback to enable us to create next generation smart building mobile tools that simplify user experience and control of real time energy management and operations fault detection across portfolio properties,” said Logical Buildings CEO Jeff Hendler.

”Using SmartKit AI’s capabilities, UDR is driving national energy savings within the framework of a holistic demand management strategy that employs one-stop, real-time dashboard control of amenity area smart thermostats across our portfolio,” said Matt Cozad, Senior Vice President - Corporate Services and Innovation at UDR. Cozad added, "The key to Smart Building implementation is communicating a clear strategy to our operating team which stresses the utilization of valuable real-time insights and action items to continuously improve building operations, resiliency, and sustainability.”

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 52,070 apartment homes including 658 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

About Logical Buildings

Logical Buildings is a smart building technology software developer, IoT and DER systems integrator and smart building services provider. Integration of Logical Buildings’ products and services in large multifamily, commercial, industrial, and manufacturing properties materially reduces operating expenses, generates revenue from existing mechanical equipment, enables wireless connectivity, and improves building operations/fault detection/resiliency. Our SmartKit AI, Smart Building AI IoT Platform and Software Analytics, and EPAX Energy Procurement Advisory and Execution software platforms are now contracted to serve more than 200 million square feet. The platforms were built by energy and telecommunication systems engineers and our shareholders – owners and developers of more than $10 billion of multifamily and mixed-use properties. Logical Buildings (formerly Energy Technology Savings, Inc. or ETS) is committed to growing your building’s revenue while reducing its energy and operating costs and enhancing building sustainability and resiliency. For more information, visit www.logicalbuildings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005815/en/