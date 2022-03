UDR to Participate in Citi Global Property CEO Conference

UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust that was recently named the GRESB Global Sector Leader as the #1 ESG performer across all listed Residential companies, announced today that Thomas W. Toomey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast which can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/global-property-ceo-conference/udr-mar-2022 as well as in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under "Presentations & Webcasts.”

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 57,483 apartment homes including 1,417 homes under development. For over 49 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005846/en/