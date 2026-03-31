Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs Aktie
WKN: A0HHH9 / ISIN: HK0027032686
|
31.03.2026 05:00:12
UFC FIGHT NIGHT® Returns to Galaxy Macau in May with A Stellar Line-up Featuring Song Yadong vs Deiveson Figueiredo
|
Priority Tickets for "Galaxy Ultimate" WeChat Members on Exclusive Pre-Sale April 14 Public Sale on April 17MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Galaxy Macau is thrilled to announce the hottest tickets for UFC's highly anticipated return to Macau – featuring three back-to-back events, UFC FIGHT NIGHT® and the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 – will go on sale to the public on April 17. "Galaxy Ultimate" WeChat members will be eligible for exclusive early priority booking starting April 14. This year, special VIP packages for UFC FIGHT NIGHT®, which include a series of exclusive entitlements, and three-day combo packages for both UFC FIGHT NIGHT® and the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 are available for an all-rounded experience. All three events will take place at Macau's largest indoor arena – Galaxy Arena – from May 28 to 30, marking the start of the four-year strategic partnership that will bring three UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events to Galaxy Macau through to 2029.
A Stellar Line-up Set for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® at Galaxy Macau
Every UFC FIGHT NIGHT® delivers an electrifying showcase of elite athletes competing in world-class Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action. The main event promises fireworks as China's No. 5-ranked bantamweight, Song Yadong, collides with Brazil's No. 7-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.
Known as the "Kung Fu Kid", Song hails from China's Heilongjiang Province. A dynamic striker with nine knockout victories and a reputation for explosive first-round finishes, he returns to fight in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2018, determined to cement his place in the bantamweight title picture.
Figueiredo, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil, is a former two-time UFC flyweight champion renowned for his finishing prowess, boasting nine knockouts and nine submissions. Now competing in the bantamweight division, he aims to break into the top five.
In the co-main event, two of the light heavyweight division's most notable knockout artists will battle it out when China's No. 15-ranked Zhang Mingyang steps into the Octagon against seasoned American powerhouse Alonzo Menifield.
Zhang, fighting out of China's Anhui Province, burst onto the scene with a knockout in ROAD TO UFC Season 1 and stunned fans with a spectacular finish of Anthony Smith. With 19 first-round victories, he is eager to defend his ranking with a thrilling fight in Macau.
Menifield, fighting out of Dallas, Texas, USA, is a proven knockout artist with extensive UFC experience. Looking to secure his place among the light heavyweight elite, he aims to tackle Zhang with a powerful finish.
The card also features other thrilling matchups, including a pivotal heavyweight clash between No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich of Moscow, Russia and No. 11-ranked Tallison Teixeira of São Paulo, Brazil; Sumudaerji "The Tibetan Eagle" from China's Sichuan Province, challenging top-10 bantamweight Alex Perez of California, USA; a women's strawweight style-versus-style affair between Muay Thai world champion Loma Lookboonmee of Buriram, Thailand and standout grappler Jaqueline Amorim of Manaus, Brazil; a fast-paced flyweight bout between ROAD TO UFC Season 2 winner Rei Tsuruya of Chiba, Japan taking on Jesus Aguilar of Ensenada, Mexico; "Mongolian Murderer" Aoriqileng (China) gets back in the Octagon to face Cody Haddon of Australia in a bantamweight bout.
The Stage for Emerging Fighters: ROAD TO UFC Season 5
Fight Week in May kicks off with the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 on Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29. This thrilling "win-and-advance" tournament showcases Asia-Pacific region's finest MMA prospects, with 32 athletes across four divisions battling for a coveted UFC contract.
In a special main event for ROAD TO UFC on Saturday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu (Sichuan, China) faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez (San Juan, USA) at lightweight.
In a special main event for ROAD TO UFC on Friday, May 29, Shi Ming (Kunming, China), the ROAD TO UFC Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation, returns for her second main event appearance to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar (Budhana, India).
Upgraded Experiences: Extended Events Elevate the Fight Week Vibes
The fight nights will be complemented by a week-long programme of high-energy fan experiences, including UFC fighter meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, and a host of other activities. Designed to amplify the excitement surrounding the headline bouts, the fight week programming aims to maximise event exposure and further expand the sport's growing fan base.
For more information about Galaxy Macau and the programme of events, please visit https://www.galaxyresorts.com.cn/BRaLNz2IRQ/
?UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SONG vs. FIGUEIREDO?&?ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Rounds?Tickets On Sale
Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #UFC
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT
Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.
News Source: Galaxy Macau
31/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs
Analysen zu Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs
|3,80
|-2,06%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIran-Krieg im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Montag zuletzt stärker. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf unterschiedlichen Seiten der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zum Wochenstart vorwiegend auf tieferem Niveau.