20.10.2022 22:52:24
UFP Industries, Inc. Q3 Income Advances, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $172.1 billion, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $121 billion, or $1.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $2.32 billion from $2.09 billion last year.
UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $172.1 Bln. vs. $121 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.66 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q3): $2.32 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.
