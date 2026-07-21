Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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21.07.2026 11:50:47
Uganda Airlines Orders Eight Boeing 737 MAX And 787 Dreamliner Jets
(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday said Uganda Airlines placed its first direct order with the company.
The order comprises four 737-8 and four 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to modernize and expand the airline's fleet.
The aircraft will support growing demand across the airline's regional and international network and help expand services across Africa, the Middle East, India, Asia and Europe.
The company said the 737-8 and 787-9 are expected to reduce fuel consumption by 20% to 25% compared with the aircraft they replace.
Uganda Airlines currently serves 17 destinations in 13 countries from its hub in Entebbe, Uganda.
In pre-market trading, Boeing is 0.62% higher at $210.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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