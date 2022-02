Uganda and Tanzania: launch of the Lake Albert Resources Development Project

Paris, February 1, 2022 – During a ceremony held in Kampala, in the presence of Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, Philip Mpango, Vice-President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies , and representatives of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) and the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), the Lake Albert Development Project partners announced the final investment decision and the launch of this major project representing a total investmen