UGG LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER CLASSIC BOOT MADE WITH REGENERATIVELY SOURCED MATERIALS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving its Classic Boot silhouette with the environment in mind, Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) continues its purpose-driven journey towards a more regenerative world by unveiling its new Classic Mini Regenerate. Available for adults and children, the Classic Mini Regenerate is crafted with materials from Atkins Ranch, a ranch cared for with regenerative traditions to help restore soil, encourage wildlife diversity, capture carbon in the ground, and preserve the land for future generations.

"Announced on Earth Day 2022, and in partnership with the Savory Institute, UGG pledged to restore one million acres of farmland through regenerative farming practices. We believe regenerative agriculture can be one way to ease the climate crisis through practical action that can replenish and restore the planet," said Nicks Ericsson, Senior Director of Brand Purpose at UGG®. "The new Classic Mini Regenerate is made with sheepskin from farms that practice regenerative agriculture to help restore soil, encourage wildlife diversity, capture carbon in the ground, and preserve the land for future generations."

UGG® is proud partners of Savory Institute and Land to Market which promote verified regenerative farming solutions working toward ecosystem protection and reversing environmental degradation. By 2025, UGG® has vowed to help restore one million acres of grassland into regenerative farmland. In year one alone, the brand has established a long-term grant with Land to Market to support regenerative farming practices on sheep farms in Australia, influencing over 200,000 acres and forty farms. Throughout this five-year commitment, UGG® hopes to leave a legacy of transformation on the Australian sheepskin industry as the brand does its part to help these farms work regeneratively.

The Classic Mini Regenerate uses Land to Market-certified sheepskin sourced from farms that practice regenerative agriculture the way nature intended. The boot's SugarSole™ outsole is made from fast-growing sugarcane and offers the same cushioning and traction as the brand's signature Treadlite by UGG™ outsole – a supremely lightweight and ultra-durable outsole that delivers enhanced cushioning and traction. Additionally, low-impact materials combined with offsets purchased for the small remaining emissions they create, makes the Classic Mini Regenerate carbon-neutral.

Debuting in the UGG® brand's Autumn/Winter 2022 Feels Like UGG campaign which launched on Sept. 11, the brand enlisted model and land protector Quannah ChasingHorse to be the face of the collection to highlight and celebrate the global importance of sustainability. To celebrate the release of the Classic Mini Regenerate, UGG® also recruited the talent of Indigenous artist and friend of ChasingHorse Lenise Omeasoo – who famously created Quannah's hairpieces she wore at the 2022 Met Gala – to design and bead a one-of-a-kind pair of boots that beautifully tells a story of regenerative agriculture. Creating depictions of a regenerative ecosystem, Omeasoo included intricate plants and animals found in California in honor of the UGG® brand's home state and eternal inspiration.

The Classic Mini Regenerate – available now at UGG.com and UGG® retail stores, is just one way UGG® is working to make positive strides for the planet. For every purchase of the Classic Mini Regenerate, UGG® will contribute to the conversion of twenty acres of grassland to regenerative farmland. To get there, UGG® will donate $6 per pair from the total purchase of every Classic Mini Regenerate sold in UGG® retail stores and on UGG.com to the Savory Institute. Additionally, from Oct. 13 through Dec. 31, 2022, this overall maximum donation of $50,000 will go toward Savory Institute's mission to facilitate the large-scale regeneration of the world's grasslands and the livelihoods of their inhabitants through holistic management.

For more information on the UGG® brand's sustainability mission, please visit: UGG.com/Purpose.

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #FeelsLikeUGG

