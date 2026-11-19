(RTTNews) - UGI Corporation (UGI), a regulated utilities company, Thursday announced that it has approved a plan to separate its Global LPG business from UGI to create two publicly traded companies.

UGI intends to execute the separation through a spinoff of the new LPG Company that is expected to be tax-free to UGI and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The New UGI along with the new LPG Company are expected to benefit from sharper strategic alignment, capital and strategic flexibility and distinct investment profiles.

Post spin-off, the new UGI is surmised operate the second largest regulated natural gas utility in Pennsylvania, serving approximately 700,000 customers across 46 counties; the largest regulated natural gas utility in West Virginia, serving more than 209,000 customers across 55 counties, including natural gas pipeline and gathering assets with a total capacity of 5.1 MMDth/day and storage facilities with approximately 15 Bcf of capacity along with LNG peaking assets.

As per the proposed spin off plan, UGI's shareholders will retain their current shares of UGI common stock and receive a pro-rata distribution of shares of the new LPG company's stock.

After the completion of the spinoff, the new UGI may retain a stake of up to 19.9 percent in the new LPG Company, which would be exited in a tax-efficient manner over time.

The spinoff is expected to be completed during the second half of calendar year 2027.

In after hours activity, shares were trading at $38, down 0.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.