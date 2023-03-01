UgoWork offers a sneak peek into a new lithium-ion battery management solution at ProMat 2023

QUÉBEC, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - UgoWork™, a Canadian energy solutions provider specializing in lithium-ion batteries and Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions in the material handling industry, today announced that it will unveil a brand-new lithium-ion battery management solution at ProMat 2023 , which will take place from March 20 to 23 in Chicago, IL.

To be showcased at UgoWork's booth (#N6760) alongside its lithium-ion batteries for industrial trucks , pay-per-use approach and real-time fleet monitoring services, the company's lithium-ion battery management solution will put material handling team's in the driver's seat for more effective and efficient means to track performance levels and energy usage.

"This new platform is akin to business intelligence for both industrial trucks and the batteries that power them," explained Philippe Beauchamp, UgoWork's CEO. "We have drawn upon a decade of experience in energy management and most importantly, listened to fleet operator's challenges, to develop an intuitive solution that is easy to use and provides clear insights to maximize the ROI of lithium-ion batteries, reduce unnecessary expenses, and, overall, accelerate material handling operations throughput. Our ultimate goal is to maintain our success story record with our Fortune 500 clients, who all achieved exceptional outcomes from every perspective."

To book an exclusive demo of UgoWork's latest innovations at ProMat 2023, visit get.ugowork.com/promat .

About UgoWork

UgoWork develops, manufactures, and offers energy expertise and innovative lithium-ion power solutions that unlock the possibilities of Energy as a Service for the material handling industry. The company provides a flexible and cost-efficient consumption model that guarantees uptime and peace of mind. Its cloud-based approach to fleet optimization, pay-per-use program, energy insight, continuous field service, uptime guarantee, and end-of-life management enable fleet managers to execute their energy transition seamlessly. UgoWork's products and energy solutions cater to industrial trucks operating in the food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution sectors.

Based in Quebec, Canada, the company offers its advanced, cost-efficient, and proven energy management programs across North America to many fortune 500 companies. Visit ugowork.com .

