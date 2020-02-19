DETROIT, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UHY Advisors ("UHY"), one of the nation's leading professional services firms has hired Michael Antovski as its Chief Operating Officer. Antovski will be responsible for the oversight of the firm's national shared services including finance, information technology, marketing, corporate compliance and human resources. He will be active in all facets of the firm's acquisition initiatives, and will be instrumental in executing the strategic vision of the Board of Directors.

Antovski comes to UHY with over twenty years working with professional services firms, including a Wall Street law firm, a multi-national accounting firm, and a number of middle-market focused law firms. Antovski has served as the lead tax partner on many mergers and acquisitions, and has led corporate restructuring initiatives. He has extensive experience working with entrepreneurs, private equity firms and financial services organizations which has helped him develop practical operational experience.

"Michael's depth of knowledge and hands on experience compliments our strong performance-oriented culture. He will fill a key role on our national leadership team as we witness an unprecedented amount of professional services firms desiring to merge up," said Steve McCarty, CEO of UHY Advisors.

Antovski will reside in the firm's corporate headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Click here for the full release: https://uhy-us.com/insights/2020/february/uhy-advisors-names-michael-antovski-as-chief-operating-officer

UHY Advisors, Inc. provides tax and business consulting services through wholly owned subsidiary entities that operate under the name of "UHY Advisors." UHY LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that performs attest services in an alternative practice structure with UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities. UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. UHY Advisors, Inc. and UHY LLP are US members of UHYI, a UK company, and form part of the international UHYI network of legally independent accounting and consulting firms. "UHY" is the brand name for the UHYI international network. Any services described herein are provided by UHY Advisors, Inc. and/or UHY LLP (as the case may be) and not by UHYI or any other member firm of UHYI. Neither UHYI nor any member of UHYI has any liability for services provided by other members.

