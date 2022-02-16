|
UiPath Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended January 31, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.
UiPath Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Conference ID: 13726262
Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)
Replay: 1-877-660-6853 (US Toll-Free), 201-612-7415 (Toll)
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on April 13, 2021)
Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com
About UiPath
UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.
