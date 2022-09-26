UiPath Announces Go-to-Market Managed Services Partnership with qBotica for Turnkey Enterprise Automation

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced an enhanced partnership with qBotica, a Phoenix-based Robotic Process Automation (RPA) company and Diamond-level partner of UiPath. This partnership introduces Automation Cube, qBotica’s go-to-market UiPath managed services practice that offers customers advantages such as lower total cost of ownership and turnkey automation tailored to their industry and operations with a goal of simplifying organizations’ implementation strategy.

The Automation Cube managed services practice from qBotica marks an expansion of its investment in UiPath as the use of automation grows globally and within industries such as banking and finance, healthcare, transportation and manufacturing, and government.

qBotica and UiPath have been jointly serving customers across industries, helping support automation journeys as more enterprises strategize to become more agile in the face of macro market pressures as well as rapidly advancing digital transformation initiatives. To meet this increasing demand, qBotica has been steadily building its automation technology portfolio, releasing its DoqumentAI platform and acquiring Qruize, an enterprise integration platform. With this strategic partnership with UiPath, qBotica is now able to address customers across every market segment, from the fast-growing mid-sized clients to enterprise clients.

"qBotica’s packaged business process automation solutions significantly reduce the time required to execute business processes, freeing our employees to focus on serving our customers,” said Thomas Mazzaferro, Chief Data & Innovation Officer for Western Union. "One of the key use cases where Western Union is using qBotica’s Managed Services Platform DoqumentAI is to automate the production of Digital Statements and e-Receipts solutions. It is encouraging to see DoqumentAI integrating with some of the top software platforms in the world, like UiPath and Snowflake, opening up innovative ways to solve business challenges.”

Speaking on the partnership, qBotica’s Founder & CEO, Mahesh Vinayagam, said: "We are delighted to have this expanded relationship with UiPath. As businesses worldwide rapidly expand and work to accomplish more of what matters to them in a short time, qBotica's Automation Cube, which combines the DoqumentAI platform with the UiPath Business Automation Platform, offers businesses turnkey and full-service solutions that will increase productivity, cut costs, and improve operational efficiency.”

"Automation is fundamental to accelerating the growth of businesses today. We look forward to our partnership with qBotica driving success for customers at various stages of their automation journeys,” said Chris Weber, Chief Business Officer at UiPath. "Customers can derive enormous value from UiPath and qBotica in the form of increased productivity, lower costs, and new efficiencies in their operations.”

qBotica is an Emerald sponsor of the UiPath FORWARD 5 conference, the largest global gathering of automation professionals, taking place at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas September 27-29, 2022. To register for the conference, please visit: https://www.uipath.com/events/forward/register.

To learn more about qBotica and its suite of automation products and services, please visit the website www.qbotica.com. To learn more about UiPath, please visit www.uipath.com.

About qBotica

qBotica is a leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as a Service and Intelligent Document Processing and Contact Center Automation. The intelligent bots created by the company combined with their human workforce provide end-to-end business solutions to companies globally. qBotica has helped clients across many industry verticals such as Western Union, Intertape Polymer Group, Polaris Transport, North Star Digital, Exponent Health and TPI Composites by automating several of their business processes.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

