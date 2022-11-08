UiPath Announces Managed Services Partnership with Neostella to Deliver Automation for Midmarket Businesses

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced an enhanced partnership with Neostella, a UiPath Diamond partner which specializes in automation, business consulting, and implementation services, to bring managed services to the midmarket business segment.

Neostella Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Managed Services allow new and existing customers to reap the benefits of RPA within a pricing structure that is commensurate with the needs and budgets of small to midmarket organizations with revenues of $500 million or below. Neostella provides options for RPA solutions based on need, with a variety of usage models to meet customers’ specific goals while eliminating up-front licensing requirements and subsequent utilization management.

"We are excited to grow our partnership with UiPath, the leader in enterprise automation, and help our customers be more proficient at starting and scaling their automation implementations,” said Matt Lautz, CEO and Founder of Neostella. "We are seeing increased demand from customers who want pre-built or full-service solutions from Neostella that make implementing, maintaining, and scaling automation practices much more simplified, convenient, and cost effective. The managed services model provides customers with immediate return on investment while benefiting from our deep RPA expertise in license management, implementation, and ongoing RPA development and support.”

"As CIOs and other business leaders make automation an imperative, they are continuing to rely on automation experts within the UiPath partner ecosystem to ensure success. Neostella has demonstrated tremendous impact in helping customers achieve business outcomes faster through the UiPath end-to-end automation platform,” said Jay Snyder, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Customer Success and Partners at UiPath. "With our enhanced partnership, Neostella and UiPath will collaborate to drive added value to customers through flexible models that allow organizations to deploy automations quickly and efficiently and expand their automation footprint.”

To learn more about Neostella automation solutions and services, visit here. To learn more about the UiPath Business Automation Platform, please visit www.uipath.com.

About Neostella

Neostella is a global hyperautomation firm with expertise in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Business Process Management (BPM), Application Integration (iPaaS), Custom Development, and more. Neostella takes a solutions-based approach to hyperautomation and works closely with their customers to create solutions utilizing the right technologies to deliver the unique business objectives of every organization they serve. With office locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Neostella’s global team offers ongoing 24/7 support, ensuring long-term success after automations go live.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005212/en/