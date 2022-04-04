UiPath Announces Reboot Work Festival 2022 Featuring Keynotes and Customer Presentations on the Future of Automation

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced its global Reboot Work Festival—a celebration of automation and a forum of new ideas—will take place virtually on April 12. The Reboot Work Festival is expected to attract more than 10,000 people from the global automation community to hear big ideas and practical insights from UiPath experts and visionary customer leaders.

The festival kicks off with presentations in the Big Tent from the brightest minds in automation. Register here to join Daniel Dines, UiPath Founder and CEO; Ted Kummert, UiPath Executive Vice President of Product & Engineering; guest keynote speaker Azeem Azhar, author and creator of Exponential View, and many more as they discuss how automation affects how we work and our interactions with each other and the world. Customers presenting include Cisco, EY, Sonic Automotive, Xerox, Reckitt India, Kmart Group, KION GROUP AG, Liberty Global UK, HSE UK, and Swiss Re Central Europe, among others.

"Automation is the most powerful way to manage changing the mentality of people in how we view and define work,” said Dines. "There is a new paradigm underway. The Reboot Work Festival is about changing the world with automation, bringing innovative ideas forward that challenge conventional thinking, and understanding how automation provides people more time for communication, creativity, and problem solving.”

At Reboot Work Festival, guests can hear customer success stories in the Ampitheater; see practical automations at work in the Demo Tent; learn more about UiPath products and industry solutions in Expertsville; and view the positive impact of automation on society in Automation for Good.

The agenda includes:

Automation at the Center of the Enterprise: UiPath Chief Marketing Officer Bobby Patrick will describe how the transition to digital business is rewriting the rules for success—and how automation is playing a leading role in helping organizations survive and thrive in this new era.

UiPath Chief Marketing Officer Bobby Patrick will describe how the transition to digital business is rewriting the rules for success—and how automation is playing a leading role in helping organizations survive and thrive in this new era. The Future of Apps : In today’s increasingly complex and fragmented tech environment, enterprises must become experts at building out custom applications that weave workflows across unconnected applications, discrete data sources, and siloed activities. Doing this presents a massive challenge—Ted Kummert will discuss why automation capability needs to be at the center of it all.

: In today’s increasingly complex and fragmented tech environment, enterprises must become experts at building out custom applications that weave workflows across unconnected applications, discrete data sources, and siloed activities. Doing this presents a massive challenge—Ted Kummert will discuss why automation capability needs to be at the center of it all. The Exponential Age : Groundbreaking technological forces are literally "rebooting” the way we live and work—and for some, the effects can be unpredictable and disorienting. But they don’t have to be. Azeem Azhar, author of The Exponential Age: How Accelerating Technology is Transforming Business, Politics and Society, will look at how we can better understand the digital trends that are rapidly redefining our future and how we can harness change to create the world we want.

: Groundbreaking technological forces are literally "rebooting” the way we live and work—and for some, the effects can be unpredictable and disorienting. But they don’t have to be. Azeem Azhar, author of The Exponential Age: How Accelerating Technology is Transforming Business, Politics and Society, will look at how we can better understand the digital trends that are rapidly redefining our future and how we can harness change to create the world we want. Fireside Chat with Daniel Dines and Azeem Azhar: Azeem Azhar and Daniel Dines share the stage to discuss their views on transformational technologies driving unprecedented change in the world and creating new ways to live and work.

Register here for Reboot Work Festival 2022 and follow the festival on social media at #UiPathRebootWork.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005007/en/