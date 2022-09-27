UiPath Business Automation Platform Receives Widespread Industry Analyst Recognition

UIPATH FORWARD 5 – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has received a record number of industry analyst recognitions year-to-date for its UiPath Business Automation Platform.

The UiPath Business Automation Platform is an easy-to-use, scalable, and open platform that allows everyone – from RPA developers and testers to citizen developers and business end users – to collaborate and position automation squarely at the core of everyday work. With capabilities that support every phase of the automation lifecycle and deployment options that give organizations immediate management of their software robots, UiPath is bringing automation to enterprise workers by enabling them to both engage in the automation process and benefit from working alongside robots every day.

Highlights of industry analyst recognition for the UiPath Platform include:

Positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation * research report. UiPath was named a Leader for the fourth year in a row, and in this report UiPath was positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. According to Gartner Market Share Analysis: Robotic Process Automation, Worldwide, 2021, released in June 2022, "[UiPath is the] only vendor to grow its market share in 2021, from 28.5% in 2020 to 34.1% in 2021….”**

For the third consecutive year, named a Process Mining Leader in the Technology Vendor Landscape, according to the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Process Mining Technology Vendors 2022 . The Company was also recognized as a Star Performer, demonstrating the most year-over-year improvement on the PEAK Matrix®. UiPath Process Mining includes a robust set of more than 50 pre-built connectors to systems like SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and ServiceNow to allow customers to gain insights into operations by creating corresponding process models.

. The Company was also recognized as a Star Performer, demonstrating the most year-over-year improvement on the PEAK Matrix®. UiPath Process Mining includes a robust set of more than 50 pre-built connectors to systems like SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and ServiceNow to allow customers to gain insights into operations by creating corresponding process models. Positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 Vendor Assessment – Empowering Business Velocity .*** The report, which includes UiPath for the first time among traditional software quality tools, examines cloud testing adoption trends and their influence on organizational success through the development of secure, high-quality software.

Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation (RPA) In China, Q3 2022. UiPath was one of 11 vendors evaluated in the inaugural report for China and received the highest possible scores in the product vision, innovation roadmap, general platform capabilities, and partner ecosystem criteria. The Forrester report recognized UiPath as "a good fit for enterprises with demanding automation needs for support and governance," and states that, "UiPath speeds up local market expansion with its global strengths." UiPath is also recognized as a leader in RPA in Forrester's evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021.

"We believe UiPath will be a leader in automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which all companies will embrace over time,” said UiPath Co-CEO Robert Enslin. "That’s why we are dedicated to innovating our UiPath Business Automation Platform, driving our market segmentation, and delivering world-class customer experiences.”

