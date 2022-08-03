UiPath Expands Integrations with Box to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across the Full Content Journey

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has expanded its integrations with Box, the leading Content Cloud. The UiPath integration with Box now adds Box Sign to make it easy for users and teams to automate content collection, routing, distribution, and document e-signature processes.

Automation is helping organizations around the world become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments. The UiPath end-to-end platform provides robotic process automation (RPA) at its core, removing mundane work so users can focus on what matters most. In fact, IDC projects that by 2025, RPA-driven economic benefits from revenues will almost equal economic benefits from cost savings and operational efficiencies.* With this expanded integration, UiPath and Box continue to enable users and teams to increase productivity, accelerate digital transformation, and simplify the automation of critical business processes – making their lives at work simple, easy, secure, and convenient.

"Since entering the e-signature space over a year ago, Box has focused on expanding Box Sign’s core capabilities to deliver a richer set of new and deepened integrations," said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. "With this deepened integration, joint Box and UiPath customers will save time on manual, repetitive tasks by automating e-signature workflows – while simultaneously reducing security risk by leveraging Box's industry-leading security posture."

As one of the most popular integrations for the UiPath Platform, UiPath for Box already makes it easy for users and teams to leverage UiPath’s advanced automation technologies, building workflows that rely on files, data, or documents in Box. With the expanded capabilities of Box Sign, organizations can now accelerate cross-platform automation to modernize their work with employees and customers alike. More specifically, these integrations:

Connect documents and other content to any business process: UiPath and Box make it fast and easy to build business workflows around content. By automating the collection and delivery of content and extending the access and use of this content, UiPath frees workers from the mundane and empowers them to do the work they love. One example could be HR automation of a mass onboarding of temporary hires that would include initial offer letters, collection and receipt of tax and employment documents, and the notification of process completion.

UiPath and Box make it fast and easy to build business workflows around content. By automating the collection and delivery of content and extending the access and use of this content, UiPath frees workers from the mundane and empowers them to do the work they love. One example could be HR automation of a mass onboarding of temporary hires that would include initial offer letters, collection and receipt of tax and employment documents, and the notification of process completion. Add e-signature to accelerate document processing: Adding the Box Sign e-signature platform to the electronic document process saves time, lowers costs, reduces risks, and advances sustainability goals. With UiPath and Box, customers can reduce the time and effort required to gather data, create documents, and request signatures on any device – all from a single-vendor solution. They can collect data from any source, including business applications, databases, legacy systems, and other documents to effortlessly generate contracts, invoices, sales proposals, and more. One example would be the automation of an insurance policy change/update where a user contacts a call center and provides updated information to the agent. This triggers the generation of the updated policy that is emailed to the policyholder for approval and signature. The signed document is returned triggering a notification of completion.

Adding the Box Sign e-signature platform to the electronic document process saves time, lowers costs, reduces risks, and advances sustainability goals. With UiPath and Box, customers can reduce the time and effort required to gather data, create documents, and request signatures on any device – all from a single-vendor solution. They can collect data from any source, including business applications, databases, legacy systems, and other documents to effortlessly generate contracts, invoices, sales proposals, and more. One example would be the automation of an insurance policy change/update where a user contacts a call center and provides updated information to the agent. This triggers the generation of the updated policy that is emailed to the policyholder for approval and signature. The signed document is returned triggering a notification of completion. Maintain persistent security and compliance: The UiPath integration with Box complies with all Box security policies, practices, and governance standards.

"As interest in automation continues to grow, the expanded UiPath integration with Box enables enterprise organizations to easily begin or continue their enterprise automation journey, successfully mature and scale their automation initiatives, and refocus their workforce on business transformation,” said Param Kahlon, UiPath Chief Product Officer. "We’re proud to be collaborating closely with Box to build integrations that help users improve productivity and get faster results at scale.”

For more information on the integration and to get started, visit the UiPath Marketplace: https://marketplace.uipath.com/listings/box8773.

*IDC Thought Leadership White Paper, sponsored by UiPath, "The Economic Impact of UiPath Robotic Process Automation,” Doc. #US47905721, September 2021

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005055/en/