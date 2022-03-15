UiPath Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has received the 2021 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award? (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath end-to-end automation platform.

Since 2000, this award has been presented annually to companies who—as rated solely by their own customers—exceeded expectations in customer service through a deep commitment to customer centricity. The NFSB Service Award criteria includes providing Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) survey results for the calendar year, achieving a CSAT minimum rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 or an equivalent rating system such as Net Promoter Score® (NPS), successfully passing an audit of CSAT survey results, and providing written verification of CSAT survey results by the Company’s customer support management.

With an overall CSAT rating of 91% from its customers in 2021, UiPath is in an elite class of B2B software technology companies. According to industry benchmarking, the average CSAT for software organizations is 77%, for example. Further, UiPath earned a NorthFace ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating of 4.4 out of 5, based on an audit of customer responses to over 45,000 surveys sent to customers as part of the interaction with customer support.

"We are incredibly proud of our dedicated global customer support teams for achieving this remarkable milestone. It validates the commitment of the entire UiPath organization to deliver industry-leading products that are supported with quality, relevant services that exceed our customers’ expectation,” said Deepak Chawla, UiPath Senior Vice President of Global Product Support. "In another year that brought extraordinary challenges, our team has shown unwavering commitment to putting our customers at the center of our business and ensuring that they had the support they needed to respond and excel.”

"The NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award is widely recognized as the most prestigious award for customer service excellence due to its unique customer-only vote criteria,” said John Alexander Maraganis, CRMI President and CEO. "We’re proud to recognize organizations like UiPath who not only offer exemplary customer service, but who also center their company’s DNA on a deep commitment to continuously exceed customer expectations.”

