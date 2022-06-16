UiPath Issues 2021 Impact Report

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today released its 2021 Impact Report, which provides information about the Company’s progress against key environmental, social, governance (ESG) indicators, including those related to environmental sustainability, employees and communities, product impact, and corporate governance.

"UiPath became a public company in April 2021 – a significant accomplishment that came with a heightened responsibility to deliver value to shareholders, customers, and employees, as well as the communities and societies in which we operate,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "As I shared in our first ESG overview last fall, UiPath remains committed to building a multi-generational, purpose-driven business that minimizes our environmental impact on the planet and creates long-term value. Delivering on that commitment while adhering to global standards is the foundation of our ESG program.”

The UiPath 2021 Impact Report outlines the Company’s commitment to four core pillars: Leveraging Automation for Good, Empowering People and Communities, Protecting Our Environment, and Fostering Good Governance. It provides context and metrics for critical areas of performance, including data privacy and security; diversity and inclusion initiatives; talent engagement and retention; volunteering and community outreach; upskilling and reskilling efforts; energy management; and corporate governance. The report also describes how automation technology is used to drive positive societal impact, including its role in helping companies with their own sustainability initiatives.

"This is an ongoing process,” continued Dines. "We now better understand and can evaluate our progress in our ESG journey. We hold ourselves accountable for the impact we have on our employees, customers, partners, shareholders, and communities. We understand that this is just the first step on our path and that we still have much to do to demonstrate our commitment and drive improvement.”

The 2021 Impact Report leverages global best practices, aligning with metrics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). For more information about UiPath’s ESG efforts and to view the 2021 ESG Report, visit here.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005158/en/