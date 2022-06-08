UiPath Named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Process Mining Technology Vendors

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that for the third consecutive year it has been named a Process Mining Leader in the Technology Vendor Landscape, according to the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Process Mining Technology Vendors 2022. The Company is also recognized as a Star Performer, demonstrating the most year-over-year improvement on the PEAK Matrix®.

UiPath is leading innovation in process mining to take the guesswork out of automation and optimize process transformation. Process mining uses data left behind in systems and applications to reveal the true process, enabling organizations to identify automation and improvement potential in end-to-end business processes. UiPath offers the only process mining solution that enables organizations to seamlessly discover, transform, and monitor complex processes to achieve business outcomes like reduced spending.

UiPath Process Mining now features dynamic allocation of tasks to robots and people based on business process events?. Whether in the cloud or on-premises, UiPath Process Mining boosts success rates for automation and digital transformation. In addition, UiPath Process Mining comes with a robust set of more than 50 pre-built connectors to common systems like SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and other large enterprise software to allow customers to gain insights into operations by creating corresponding process models.

Customers such as Coca-Cola Içecek, Unum, and KPN are using UiPath Process Mining to unlock value through insights from data.

"UiPath’s process mining product strategy is aimed at empowering enterprises with fact-based process visibility and insights to scale and accelerate their automation journeys,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "Strong year-over-year growth in its process mining revenue and client base, substantial improvements in value delivered to its clients, enhanced integration with its broader automation platform, addition of a cloud solution, and continuous focus on customer success and thought leadership are some of the key factors that contributed to its position as a Leader and Star Performer on the Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix®.”

"UiPath Process Mining drives efficiency and helps customers save money by quickly identifying what is slowing processes down, such as bottlenecks, redundant work, or suboptimal workflows, which allows them to understand where and how to automate,” said Ted Kummert, Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering at UiPath. "With the power of our enterprise platform, customers benefit from both process mining and automation solutions to improve performance across the business at the highest level.”

This Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment is an annual industry assessment providing analysis and insights on process mining vendors and products to assist enterprises in their selection processes. The findings—which are based on an evaluation of vendors’ impact on the market, overarching vision and product capabilities and support, innovation, and significant performance improvement—are seen as benchmarks in standards and quality for the industry. As part of the evaluations, vendors are classified into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants, based on key dimensions.

Download the custom report here.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005315/en/