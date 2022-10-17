UiPath Named a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® 2022

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has been named a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Leader for the sixth consecutive year and Star Performer in the Technology Provider Landscape, according to Everest Group’s Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This assessment analyzes the changing dynamics of the RPA landscape and assesses 23 technology providers across several key dimensions.

The UiPath Business Automation Platform is an easy-to-use, scalable, and open platform that allows everyone – from RPA developers and testers to citizen developers and business end users – to collaborate and position automation squarely at the core of everyday work. With capabilities that support every phase of the automation lifecycle and deployment options that give organizations immediate management of their software robots, UiPath is bringing automation to enterprise workers by enabling them to both engage in the automation process and benefit from working alongside robots every day.

This latest recognition from Everest Group adds to a record number of industry analyst recognitions year-to-date for the UiPath Business Automation Platform.

"UiPath has reinforced its position as a Leader for the sixth successive time and emerged as a Star Performer on Everest Group’s RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2022, owing to its strong vision, continuous investments in product innovation & capability expansion, and increased market share,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "Strong YoY in its global RPA business, focus on customer success & enablement, and continuous investments in M&As & strategic alliances for enabling a holistic intelligent automation solution, are some of the key factors that contributed to its position.”

"Whether the desired business outcome is acceleration of profitable growth, cost savings, or improved employee and customer experiences, the UiPath Business Automation Platform makes it easy to transform more processes into digital, automated workflows,” said Ted Kummert, Executive Vice President, Products & Engineering at UiPath. "Being named a Leader and a Star Performer in this year’s assessment reinforces our commitment to lead the category by offering the only end-to-end business automation platform that can grow with customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

In this playbook, Everest Group provides a 360-degree view that empowers enterprises at various stages of their digital transformation journeys with insights, methodologies, and practical advice to reimagine their business through automation to achieve best-in-class business outcomes.

This Everest Group Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment is the yearly assessment providing analysis and insights on RPA technology providers and their products to assist enterprises in their selection processes. The findings, which are based on an evaluation of providers’ impact on the market, overarching vision and product capabilities and support, are seen as benchmarks in standards and quality for the industry. As part of the evaluations, providers are classified into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants, based on key dimensions.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

