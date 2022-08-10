UiPath Names Brigette McInnis-Day as Chief People Officer

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Brigette McInnis-Day is joining the Company in the role of Chief People Officer, effective September 2022. McInnis-Day is a former Google and SAP executive that brings more than two decades of enterprise software experience and will be responsible for leading strategy, execution, and vision at UiPath with a focus on acquiring and developing talent and shaping the culture to drive business.

McInnis-Day joins UiPath most recently from Google, where she served as Vice President, Human Resources (HR) at Google Cloud. In that role, she led initiatives to attract and develop talent and to shape the culture for accelerated business growth and transformation globally. Prior to her role at Google, McInnis-Day worked as Chief Operating Officer of SAP SuccessFactors and held other senior executive HR roles, responsible for defining and implementing business strategies to drive sustainable growth, business operations, and ensure customer satisfaction across one of the world’s largest HR cloud organizations. She also led SAP SuccessFactors’ Digital HR Strategy and Transformation teams to promote forward-thinking HR strategies to optimize digital transformation in data platform and analytics.

"I’m passionate about building highly diverse, highly successful people-first organizations that deliver business results,” said McInnis-Day. "The UiPath mission of accelerating human achievement is at the heart of all people related initiatives and I’m excited to join the enterprise automation market leader at this stage in its evolution. Not only do we have the opportunity to continue to build a world-class team that taps talent from across the world, but we can also be the showcase for how other organizations leverage automation to develop best-in-class people practices, employee experiences, and the future of work. I look forward to being part of the team that helps customers realize the transformative power of automation to drive greater business outcomes and improve how employees experience work.”

"UiPath is proud to welcome an inspirational, motivating leader in Brigette McInnis-Day to help guide our next chapter of growth at UiPath,” said UiPath Co-CEO Robert Enslin. "She brings a unique perspective to the Company having led successful people organizations in addition to her previous leadership roles working with customers to help them realize how technology can be a game changer in building resilient, scalable businesses on a global scale. She also brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in scaling talent within global technology providers, and proven success in implementing programs that create innovation at the individual level while strengthening people development and leadership skills broadly across an organization. We are pleased that Brigette has decided to join UiPath and are excited for her to play an integral role in helping us to be the best partner for our customers as they pursue their automation journeys.”

UiPath also announced that former Chief People Officer Bettina Koblick is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. During her tenure, Koblick’s leadership and commitment contributed to helping UiPath build an organization to support its hyper-growth.

In her more than 20 years of HR experience, McInnis-Day has managed board-level HR strategies and consulted senior level executives. She enjoys sharing her experiences as an author, speaker, advisory board member, and contributor to several organizations and media properties such as the WEF Agenda, Fortune, Forbes, HRExecutive, and other innovation forums.

About UiPath

