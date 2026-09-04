UiPath Q2 Profit Climbs, Raises FY27 Guidance; Pre-Market Shares Down

(RTTNews) - UiPath, Inc (PATH), a robotic process automation solutions provider, reported higher income in the second quarter of 2027, compared to the same quarter last year. Further, the company issued its guidance for the third quarter and raised its guidance for the year 2027.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 8.91 percent down at $16.62, after closing Thursday's trading 1.28 percent up.

Net income for the period surged to $36.09 million or $0.07 per share from $1.58 million or breakeven per share in the previous year.

Excluding One-time items, adjusted income was $80.87 million or $0.15 per share, compared to $80.33 million or $0.15 per share a year ago. Operating income for the period was $31.60 million, compared to operating loss of $20.19 million in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income went up to $89.03 million from $62.29 million a year ago.

Total revenue rose to $410.26 million from $361.73 million last year. Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $440 million to $445 million and adjusted operating income of approximately $100 million.

For the full year of 2027, the company raised its revenue guidance range to $1.789 billion to $1.794 billion, from the previously declared range of $1.776 billion to $1.781 billion. The adjusted operating income guidance also is raised to approximately $445 million from around $430 million.

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