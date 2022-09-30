UiPath Recognizes Global Winners of 2022 Partner Awards at FORWARD 5 Conference

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today at its global user conference, FORWARD 5, announced the winners of the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. The awards celebrate partners that have demonstrated outstanding results helping organizations implement and scale automation to drive superior business outcomes, operational efficiencies, and customer service.

More than 5,000 partners make up the UiPath Partner Network, a global group of carefully vetted professionals dedicated to enabling companies to make work more fulfilling, valuable, and strategic. UiPath partners empower their customers to build fully automated enterprises, applying automation to every facet of their business operations using the UiPath Business Automation Platform. These organizations can also leverage the power of UiPath to automate their customers’ needs, solving for business challenges that were previously handled only through arduous and expensive IT and engineering.

"With about 70% of our customers relying on a partner to start their automation journeys, the 2022 UiPath Partner Awards recognize the true driving force behind the success of UiPath and celebrate our shared momentum over the past year,” said Jay Snyder, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Customer Success and Partners at UiPath. "We congratulate each of the winners, along with all of our partners, for their expertise in and commitment to the automation imperative. Together, we’re creating a world where robots work so people can thrive.”

EY was recognized as the Global Partner of the Year for being the top performing partner in both global leadership and impact. EY has significantly leveraged the full breadth of the UiPath Business Automation Platform to create innovative solutions, deliver value to customers, and create an elevated customer experience.

The UiPath 2022 Partner Award winners are:

Global Award

Global Partner of the Year – EY

Worldwide Awards

Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year – Lydonia Technologies

Lydonia Technologies Worldwide Innovation Partner of the Year – PricewaterhouseCoopers India Pvt. Ltd

PricewaterhouseCoopers India Pvt. Ltd Worldwide Growth Product Partner of the Year – Ashling Partners

Ashling Partners Worldwide Community Partner of the Year – WonderBotz India Pvt Ltd

WonderBotz India Pvt Ltd Worldwide Industry Solutions Partner of the Year – SimplifyNext Pte Ltd

SimplifyNext Pte Ltd Worldwide Business Process Outsources (BPO) / Managed Services (MS) Partner of the Year – Cognizant

Regional Awards

Impact Partner of the Year: Recognizes partners who align with UiPath strategic priorities to create the strongest impact across key growth areas such as important wins in strategic accounts or driving enterprise-wide automation within a large account.

Lydonia Technologies (Americas)

(Americas) Information Services International-Dentsu, Ltd. (APJ)

(APJ) CGI France (EMEA)

Innovation Partner of the Year: Recognizes partners who exhibit true innovation in go-to-market strategy.

Reveal Group (Americas)

(Americas) PricewaterhouseCoopers India Pvt. Ltd. (APJ)

(APJ) Office Samurai (EMEA)

Growth Products Partner of the Year: The UiPath Growth Products Partner of the Year award recognizes partners who have a proven track record of strong business development, invest in certification attainment, and accelerate growth with a focus on our newest solutions, including Test Suite, AI, Document Understanding, and Process Mining.

Ashling Partners (Americas)

(Americas) Innovior (APJ)

(APJ) Kainos (EMEA)

Community Partner of the Year: Honors partners who amplify awareness of how automation can accelerate human achievement in the life of the extensive automation community.

Green Light Consulting Solutions Inc. (Americas)

(Americas) Wonderbotz India Pvt Ltd (APJ)

(APJ) Roboyo (EMEA)

Industry Solutions Partner of the Year: Celebrates partners who are dedicated to driving innovative solutions for specific industries, have shown success in industry problem solving, and have expanded the automation footprint across the vertical.

Amitech Solutions (Americas)

(Americas) SimplifyNext Pte Ltd (APJ)

(APJ) FD Intelligence (EMEA)

BPO/MS Partner of the Year: Recognizes partners who utilize the UiPath Business Automation Platform to transform their digital operations business in their markets. These partners fully employ the platform in their own and client's business processes and IT operations to drive efficiencies, push innovation, and achieve higher satisfaction for their employees and clients alike.

Cognizant (Americas)

(Americas) WNS (APJ)

(APJ) Majorel Türkiye (EMEA)

To learn more about the UiPath Partner Network, visit https://www.uipath.com/partners.

