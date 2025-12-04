NuPathe Aktie

WKN DE: A1C3AV / ISIN: US67059M1009

04.12.2025 06:09:51

UiPath Stock Gains On Q3 Profit, Growth In Revenues, ARR; Issues Q4 View

(RTTNews) - UiPath, Inc. (PATH), an agentic automation software firm, reported a profit in its third quarter, compared to prior year's loss, with strong growth in revenues and Annualized renewal run-rate or ARR. The company also issued fourth-quarter outlook, expecting sequentially higher revenues and ARR.

In the overnight trading, the shares were gaining around 10.3 percent to trade at $16.39, after closing 4% higher on Wednesday's regular trading.

Daniel Dines, UiPath Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Enterprises are accelerating their AI and automation strategies, and they're looking for a unified platform rather than standalone tools. Our ability to bring deterministic automation, agentic automation, and orchestration together in one trusted, governed system is a true differentiator. It's delivering meaningful outcomes for customers and positions us well as we close out the year."

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, UiPath expects non-GAAP operating income of approximately $140 million, revenue in the range of $462 million to $467 million

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report revenues of $463.31 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ARR is expected in the range of $1.844 billion to $1.849 billion as of January 31, 2026.

In the third quarter, the company's net income was $198.84 million or $0.37 per share, compared to prior year's loss of $10.66 million or $0.02 per share.

Revenue of $411.11 million increased 16 percent from $354.65 million a year ago.

ARR grew 11 percent year-over-year to $1.782 billion as of October 31. Net new ARR was $59 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

