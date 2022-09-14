UiPath Unveils Partner Sponsors for FORWARD 5, the Largest Global Event for Automation Practitioners

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the sponsors for its annual user conference, FORWARD 5, taking place at the Venetian Resort on Sept. 27-29, 2022. The event’s theme this year will be "Building a World Where Robots Work and People Thrive,” and is expected to be the largest global gathering of automation experts and practitioners with thousands of attendees registered to hear from UiPath experts, customers, partners, and notable guest speakers.

FORWARD 5 will explore both the promise and practice of using automation to fuel digital transformation. Businesses are striving for faster outcomes, and automation can deliver the speed, agility, and integration across systems required to help organizations maintain productivity and innovation while empowering employees to focus on strategic, value-added work.

The event’s theme will be explored at length over the course of the event’s two and a half days, with sessions led by more than 70 UiPath customers, including executives from organizations such as Comcast, NASA, Spotify, and Uber. These automation leaders will speak about the ways automation is driving their businesses and how they are creating an automation-first work culture.

Partners sponsoring FORWARD 5 include:

Diamond sponsors : Accenture; Ashling Partners; CGI; Cognizant; Deloitte; EY; iOpex; Lydonia; PwC; Roboyo

: Accenture; Ashling Partners; CGI; Cognizant; Deloitte; EY; iOpex; Lydonia; PwC; Roboyo Ruby sponsors : Amitech; Druid AI; Greenlight Consulting; Infosys; Miraclesoft; Neostella; Protiviti; Tquila Automation

: Amitech; Druid AI; Greenlight Consulting; Infosys; Miraclesoft; Neostella; Protiviti; Tquila Automation Emerald sponsors : ABBYY, Accelirate; Auxis; Beeckerco; Boost AI; Capitalize Consulting/Alteryx; Ciklum; Crosscountry Consulting; Digital Workforce; Element Blue; EmTech Application Services; ISG; Kodakalaris; Persistent; Qbotica; RPA Supervisor; Sutherland TSP; Wonderbotz/Invoke

: ABBYY, Accelirate; Auxis; Beeckerco; Boost AI; Capitalize Consulting/Alteryx; Ciklum; Crosscountry Consulting; Digital Workforce; Element Blue; EmTech Application Services; ISG; Kodakalaris; Persistent; Qbotica; RPA Supervisor; Sutherland TSP; Wonderbotz/Invoke Sapphire sponsors : Bizagi; CAI; CampTek; Co-Sourcing; Ealliance; Future Workforce; General Dynamics Information Technology; GHD Digital; Huron; Impower.ai; KeyMark; Lanshore; Lenovo; Mindfields; Novigo; Outsystems; Protiviti; Reveal Group; Rsystems; Slalom; Testing Xperts; Turbotic; UST; Visionet; Virtusa; Zillion

: Bizagi; CAI; CampTek; Co-Sourcing; Ealliance; Future Workforce; General Dynamics Information Technology; GHD Digital; Huron; Impower.ai; KeyMark; Lanshore; Lenovo; Mindfields; Novigo; Outsystems; Protiviti; Reveal Group; Rsystems; Slalom; Testing Xperts; Turbotic; UST; Visionet; Virtusa; Zillion Technology sponsor partners : AWS; Microsoft

: AWS; Microsoft Official distributor sponsor: Ingram Micro

"A broad and vibrant ecosystem of partners is key to our success. We are gratified to have support from many sponsors, partners, and customers at our FORWARD 5 conference as we collectively work to create a world where robots work and people thrive,” said Ted Kummert, Executive Vice President of Products and Engineering at UiPath. "Attendees will be able to hear first-hand about our vision for business automation and its real-world impact, providing actionable insights that they can leverage to transform their own organizations.”

Keynote speeches will be delivered by UiPath Co-CEOs Daniel Dines and Rob Enslin on the future of automation and their shared vision for the company. Kummert will outline what is next for the UiPath Business Automation Platform, while UiPath Chief Product Officer Param Kahlon will showcase the powerful enhancements and new capabilities as he unveils the UiPath 2022.10 Platform release.

In addition to the keynotes, FORWARD 5 will include breakout sessions focused on topics such as process mining, apps, governance, security, scaling, and more. The event also includes unstructured time to facilitate conversations between automation practitioners. Attendees will be able experience hands-on product training at Expertsville, an area where they can meet face-to-face with UiPath partner sponsors and experts, view product demos, ask questions, and share ideas.

To register to attend and learn more about UiPath FORWARD 5, please visit here.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

