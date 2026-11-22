Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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22.11.2026 19:13:02
UiPath vs. Palantir Technologies: Which AI Automation Platform Makes a Better Stock Buy for 2027?
Artificial intelligence is reshaping the corporate world, forcing investors to choose which software giants will lead the next decade. Comparing UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) reveals two distinct paths to growth.
UiPath focuses on robotic process automation to handle routine work, while Palantir Technologies provides advanced data analytics and decision-making platforms. They are often compared because both leverage artificial intelligence to enhance productivity for large organizations. Understanding their different growth stages and valuation levels is key for any investor looking toward 2027.
UiPath provides an automation platform designed to help organizations run more efficiently by orchestrating AI, robots, and people. The company operates among tech stocks focused on enterprise productivity. It serves roughly 10,747 customers across sectors like finance and healthcare.
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