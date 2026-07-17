UiPath Aktie
WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057
|
17.07.2026 23:24:00
UiPath Vs. ServiceNow: Which Agentic AI Stock Is the Better Buy?
Agentic AI could lead to major breakthroughs in productivity and drive the next wave of growth for many companies. Grand View Research forecasts that the enterprise agentic AI market will maintain a 46.2% compound annual growth rate through 2030, reflecting the technology's vast potential. Two companies are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) both have tools that let companies create and manage AI agents, and both have solid foundations of growing annual recurring revenues.While both companies have similar opportunities in front of them, if you want to choose just one of them to invest in, here are a few details to consider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UiPath
|
27.05.26
|Ausblick: UiPath präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.03.26
|Ausblick: UiPath zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.02.26