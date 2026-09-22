C.T.O Aktie
WKN: 778943 / ISIN: CY0001350418
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22.09.2026 08:06:46
UiPath's CTO Sells Over 40,000 Shares Amid a 16% One-Year Return
Raghavendra Malpani, Chief Product and Technology Officer at UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH), reported a sale of 40,464 shares of Class A Common Stock on September 17, 2026 according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($14.00); post-transaction value based on September 17, 2026 market close ($13.76).
UiPath is a leading provider of enterprise automation software with a market cap of $7.3 billion. The company has established a dominant position in the RPA market through its comprehensive platform that integrates advanced AI capabilities with process intelligence and execution tools. With a strong financial profile, UiPath continues to expand its automation ecosystem across global markets.
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