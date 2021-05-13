UIW School of Osteopathic Medicine Achieves Major Accreditation Milestone

SAN ANTONIO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is proud to announce that the UIW School of Osteopathic Medicine (UIWSOM) has been granted full accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA).

"We are exceptionally proud of COCA's decision to grant full accreditation to UIWSOM, which is dedicated to transforming students into physicians that care for the whole person and make positive impacts on their patients' lives," said Dr. Thomas M. Evans, UIW president. "This is yet another recognition of the high standards and outstanding education that students can expect from the UIW School of Osteopathic Medicine."

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 151,000 osteopathic doctors and students across the nation. At its April 2021 meeting, COCA reviewed the self-study and comprehensive site visit report for UIWSOM and the university administration were interviewed by the COCA commissioners. Upon that review, UIWSOM was granted full accreditation.

"Receiving full accreditation from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation is the culmination of years of determination and commitment to the UIWSOM mission and vision by hundreds of wonderful people," says Dr. Robyn Phillips-Madson, dean of UIWSOM. "The support from the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, the University, faithful donors, our faculty, staff, administrators and learners, our Brooks neighbors and the San Antonio, Laredo and Corpus Christi communities made this possible. By the grace of God, we'll continue to build our osteopathic medical education program and educate compassionate and competent physicians with a heart for service to the vulnerable and the underserved."

According to the AOA, the osteopathic profession, which includes pediatricians, OB-GYNs, internists. anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, oncologists, family medicine physicians, emergency medicine physicians, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, ophthalmologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, and more, has grown 63% in the past decade and nearly 300% over the past three decades.

UIWSOM graduated its first class of doctors on May 8, 2021 with 137 learners joining the ever-growing ranks of osteopathic care givers. The mission of UIWSOM is to empower all members of the medical education community to achieve academic, professional and personal success and develop a commitment to lifelong learning through excellence in learner-centered, patient-focused education, justice-based research and meaningful partnerships of osteopathic clinical service.

