UK ‘energy crisis hotspots’ identify areas at greatest risk from rising bills

Areas where energy use is high but average income low include Birmingham, Bradford and Cornwall, says Friends of the EarthResidents in Birmingham, Bradford and Cornwall will be hit hardest by spiralling energy prices as the crisis threatens to deepen this week, a study has shown.The areas contain the largest number of “energy crisis hotspots”, where communities are at greatest risk of serious financial hardship as a result of unaffordable energy costs, according to Friends of the Earth. Continue reading...